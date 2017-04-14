Jennifer Aniston Paired Her Peek-a-Boo Dress With Classic Givenchy Sandals in Paris

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux in Paris on April 14. Splash

Jennifer Aniston has perfected the little black dress over the years, but her latest look is a fresh take on the classic.

For Series Mania, a TV festival in Paris, Aniston stepped out with husband Justin Theroux in a Givenchy dress that featured cutouts in the leg area, showing just a hint of skin. She paired the dress with Givenchy peep-toe sandals. Aniston’s dress retails for $3,935, but the white version is currently on sale on Farfetch for $1,574.

Jennifer Aniston wearing a Givenchy dress and shoes at Series Mania in Paris. Splash

Aniston’s Givenchy sandals. Splash

Jennifer Aniston wore a cutout Givenchy dress and Givenchy sandals with husband Justin Theroux. Splash

Earlier in the day, Aniston went super casual in a pair of Chloé track pants, a long coat and a pair of bright white sneakers while out in Paris with Theroux.

Jennifer Aniston wearing white sneakers while out in Paris with Justin Theroux. Splash

Earlier this week, Aniston and Theroux attended the Louis Vuitton x Jeff Koons party — it’s been a high-fashion week for this couple.

April 2017: Jennifer Aniston (with husband Justin Theroux) wearing Louis Vuitton. REX Shutterstock

