Jennifer Aniston Paired Her Peek-a-Boo Dress With Classic Givenchy Sandals in Paris

Jennifer Aniston has perfected the little black dress over the years, but her latest look is a fresh take on the classic.
For Series Mania, a TV festival in Paris, Aniston stepped out with husband Justin Theroux in a Givenchy dress that featured cutouts in the leg area, showing just a hint of skin. She paired the dress with Givenchy peep-toe sandals. Aniston’s dress retails for $3,935, but the white version is currently on sale on Farfetch for $1,574.
Earlier in the day, Aniston went super casual in a pair of Chloé track pants, a long coat and a pair of bright white sneakers while out in Paris with Theroux.
Earlier this week, Aniston and Theroux attended the Louis Vuitton x Jeff Koons party — it’s been a high-fashion week for this couple.
