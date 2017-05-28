Jared Kushner Ditches Skinny Tie & Dress Shoes for These $445 Sneakers — And Now They’re On Sale

Jared Kushner wears Common Projects sneakers with Ivanka Trump in Rome during President Donald Trump's overseas tour. REX Shutterstock

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania’s first overseas trip bowed on Saturday after tours of Saudi Arabia, Israel, Vatican City, Brussels and Sicily.

Along with them, Donald’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner took part in the global trek — and both of the president’s White House staffers did it in style.

Kushner, who serves as senior advisor to the commander-in-chief, made a departure from his usual skinny tie and suit look on Wednesday in Rome wearing a navy blue and white matching outfit with his wife that he completed with a pair of trendy sneakers by Common Projects.

The 36-year-old had on the brand’s fall 2016 Retro white sneakers that feature a leather upper on a low-top silhouette. The minimalist kicks incorporate a silver heel tab and the label’s signature gold serial number emblazoned on the side.

Versatile and sharp, the shoes are fine companions to trousers — as seen on Kushner — or denim. They retail for $445 but are currently on sale for $312 on Net-a-Porter.com.

Common Projects Retro sneakers on sale for $312 on Net-a-Porter.com. Courtesy of Net-a-Porter.com

Kushner enjoyed a stroll hand-in-hand with Ivanka, who looked elegant in a white and navy blue dress that featured a button-down collared bodice and flowy skirt. The lifestyle entrepreneur complemented her outfit with a pair of navy blue pumps.