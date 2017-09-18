How Jane Fonda, 79 & Cicely Tyson, 91, Look Younger With the Right Styling Hacks

Cicely Tyson, left, and Jane Fonda, at the Emmys. Rex Shutterstock

Mature actresses arrive on red carpets with experience in gracefulness and poise. After years of practice, these stars have celebrity styling down to a science.

Nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series award for her work in “Gracie and Frankie,” veteran actress Jane Fonda wore a gorgeous Brandon Maxwell gown on the Emmys red carpet. The 79-year-old’s dress was designed in a hot pink hue with long sleeves, a cinched waist and an elegant train. Fonda finished her look with flashy jewelry and shimmering pointed-toe pumps. The extra-long glossy blond ponytail with bangs, teamed with an on-trend metallic shoe, helped the “9 to 5” star defy her age.

Jane Fonda at the 69th Emmy Awards Rex Shutterstock

Actress and Emmy-presenter Cicely Tyson holds two Emmy Awards, both for her work on “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.” Though she doesn’t look it, Tyson is 91. The stylish and sophisticated actress graced this year’s Emmy Awards in a floor-length pink gown with floral embroideries. She finished the look in color-matched pink pumps with a polished embellishment. The vibrant hues added a youthful touch to the look.

Cicely Tyson at the 69th Emmy Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Michelle Pfeiffer opted for a gossamer black semi-sheer Oscar de la Renta dress with delicate embroideries over a nude-illusion bodice. Its full skirt perfectly complemented Pfeiffer’s black pumps. The 59-year-old star was nominated for the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie award for her work on HBO’s “Wizard of Lies.”

Michelle Pfeiffer at the 69th Emmy Awards. Rex Shutterstock

