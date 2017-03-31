Victoria Beckham Does Carpool Karaoke With James Corden of an ’80s Cult Classic

Victoria Beckham and James Corden in their version of "Mannequin." YouTube

James Corden’s latest episode of “Carpool Karaoke” included fashion and shoe designer Victoria Beckham and a very special mannequin.

The video mimicked the trailer for 1987 cult classic “Mannequin” as “the reboot that no one asked for.” In regard to wardrobe, there were a number of similarities and stark differences between the popular segment from “The Late Late Show” and the film.

Beckham graced the screen in head-to-toe Victoria Beckham spring ’17, including a white blouse, green pleated skirt and white shootie pumps throughout the video. Corden opted for his signature black track jacket and jeans. A similar shade of green is seen in an early scene of the 1987 film.

James Corden and Victoria Beckham reenact “Mannequin.” YouTube

The 1987 film “Mannequin.” REX Shutterstock

Beckham and Corden were greeted by a lookalike from original film, sporting a vibrant 1980s look.

“Mannequin,” 1987. REX Shutterstock

Although Corden and Beckham pulled off the spoof, they didn’t quite match the original glamorous wardrobes. “Mannequin” stars Kim Cattrall and Andrew McCarthy wore signature ’80s staples such as bold colors, permed hair and major fur.

“Mannequin,” 1987. REX Shutterstock

“Mannequin,” 1987. REX Shutterstock

Watch the full video below.

