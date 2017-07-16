Jaden Smith Wears Mismatched Sneakers and Louis Vuitton x Supreme Jacket While Skateboarding in New York

Jaden Smith wearing a Louis Vuitton x Supreme denim jacket while skateboarding in Soho. Splash

Jaden Smith was spotted skateboarding with friends in New York on Saturday — and he was once again sporting mismatched sneakers.

Smith was out and about after releasing two new songs Friday morning, Batman” and “Watch Me.” Roc Nation also said Friday it would be partnering with the “art collective” that includes Smith, his sister Willow and singer Harry Hudson.

Jaden Smith skateboarding in New York on July 15. Splash

Meanwhile, the 19 year-old son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith took to the streets of New York for some skateboarding while wearing a Louis Vuitton x Supreme denim jacket and mismatched sneakers. (Louis Vuitton and Supreme made big waves when they canceled the collab last week.)

Jaden Smith wearing orange socks with mismatched sneakers while skateboarding in Soho. Splash

The star, who is currently filming “Life in a Year” alongside Cara Delevingne, donned one tan suede lace-up sneaker and one black sneaker for the outing.

Jaden Smith skateboarding with friends in NYC on July 15. Splash

This isn’t the first time Jaden has worn mismatched shoes. At the Umami Burger party in Los Angeles last month, the young artist sported sneakers in different colorways.

Jaden Smith at the Umami Burger Grand Re-Opening party in L.A. on June 29. Splash

Jaden Smith wears mismatched shoes for an event in L.A. Splash

