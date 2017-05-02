Jaden Smith Wears Louis Vuitton Boots at the 2017 Met Gala — And Carries Dreadlocks as a Clutch

Jaden Smith wearing Louis Vuitton at the 2017 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock

Jaden Smith has become known for breaking the fashion rules on and off the red carpet. So we can’t say we were exactly surprised when the 18-year-old artist arrived at the Met Gala on Monday night holding his own dreadlocks as an accessory.

Jaden Smith wearing Louis Vuitton. REX Shutterstock

We also could have predicted that the “The Get Down” star would show up wearing head-to-toe Louis Vuitton for the occasion, seeing that Smith has a long-standing relationship with the fashion house and is the first man to star in Louis Vuitton’s womenswear ads wearing a skirt.

Smith’s blonde locks stood out against his somewhat simple attire of a black T-shirt and black pants from the brand’s fall ’17 womenswear collection. He further challenged the confines of gendered clothing by sporting black high-heeled boots.

The unique accessories didn’t stop at his hair though — the singer’s ensemble also included a smattering of silver chains around his neck, a metal grill full of gold diamonds and a pair of wireless speakers blasting music.

His famous father Will Smith chopped his son’s locks back in April for the young actor’s upcoming film “Life in a Year,” which costars the similarly newly-shorn Cara Delevingne.

Will and Jaden Smith. Facebook/Will Smith

