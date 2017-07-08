Jaden Smith Celebrates His Birthday: A Look at His Non-Gender Binary Style

View Slideshow Jaden Smith embraces non-gender binary style. REX Shutterstock

Jaden Smith celebrates his birthday today. That’s right — fashion’s budding revolutionary is now at the tender age of just 19 years old. It seems surprising, almost, that Will Smith’s son is still a teenager, given his mature stance on gender dressing. That is — he does not see such a thing. Already known for his non-gender binary avant-garde style, Smith is a leading voice for the burgeoning generation of genderless dressers.

As a face for Louis Vuitton, one of the young actor’s most memorable genderless fashion moments was when he modeled in his first campaign for the brand early last year — wearing women’s RTW clothing from the label’s spring ’16 collection. The look featured a black moto leather jacket, a fringed top and a metal embroidered skirt that caused quite a stir.

Thank You So Much @louisvuitton And @nicolasghesquiere For The Opportunity To Impact This World. ||| A post shared by Jaden Smith (@c.syresmith) on Jan 4, 2016 at 10:06am PST

A few weeks later, the fearless fashion maven posted images on his Instagram account of his feature in a Vogue Korea editorial.

This time, the “Karate Kid” actor wore not one but two skirts. One of his looks was even accessorized with a flower adorning his ear, a nod to Smith’s embrace of genderless dressing.

"Just Come Here" A post shared by Jaden Smith (@c.syresmith) on Jan 25, 2016 at 3:20pm PST

A post shared by Jaden Smith (@c.syresmith) on Jan 28, 2016 at 8:31am PST

And months later, Smith hit back with yet another editorial featuring non-gender, binary style.

The actor wore an oversized varsity sweater reminiscent of a sweater dress.

A post shared by Jaden Smith (@c.syresmith) on Aug 14, 2016 at 4:20pm PDT

Even before his big modeling gigs, Smith was making big waves in the binary fashion conversation.

In 2015, he accompanied actress Amandla Stenberg to her prom. The “Hunger Games” actress wore a dress alongside Smith who wore a skirt/dress himself.

here's to highschool A post shared by amandla (@amandlastenberg) on May 29, 2015 at 7:01pm PDT

But besides modeling and wearing clothes deemed genderless, Smith also dabbles in designing them. The star has his own gender-neutral clothing line called MSFTSrepublic featuring sportswear pieces such as hoodies, T-shirts, hats and custom pants.

Most recently, he modeled in another campaign for Louis Vuitton in which he wore what some would deem a more masculine fit — though he did sport heeled boots from the label. The same shoes he wore to this year’s Met Gala.

Jaden Smith at the 2017 Met Gala wearing Louis Vuitton and carrying his hair as an accessory. REX/Shutterstock

In an interview with British GQ Style, the teenager profoundly explained why he dresses the way he does.

Smith said, “I feel like people are kind of confused about gender norms. I feel like people don’t really get it. I’m not saying that I get it, I’m just saying that I’ve never seen any distinction. I don’t see man clothes and woman clothes, I just see scared people and comfortable people.”

See some of the fashion kid’s top looks by clicking through the gallery.

Want more?

Louis Vuitton’s Spring Campaign Features Jaden Smith In Skirt

Jaden Smith Wears Louis Vuitton Boots at the 2017 Met Gala — and Carries Dreadlocks as a Clutch

Jaden Smith And The Game Appear At Kanye West’s ‘Pablo’ Pop-Up