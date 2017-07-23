JLo Dances at Her 48th Birthday Party in This Very Sheer Dress & Sky-High Heels

Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 48th birthday with a party in Miami alongside Alex Rodriguez. Courtesy of Instagram

Jennifer Lopez knows how to turn back time with a flattering look.

The singer-actress celebrated her 48th birthday on Saturday in Miami while wearing a sexy sheer mini dress by Bao Tranchi teamed with a wise choice in footwear that was perfect for the night of revelry alongside her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

“Happy Birthday to Us!!! #leos 🇩🇴🇵🇷 #305” read a caption on Instagram, where she’s seen posing with the former Yankees star, who turns 42 on Thursday.

For the occasion, the “World of Dance” judge had on a bodycon dress designed with large sheer panels and embroidered detail around the bust, and a cutout on the side. She completed the look with a pair of black peep-toe pumps that incorporated double ankle straps, a nearly 1-inch platform and a 5-inch stiletto heel.

Though her birthday is on Monday, Lopez kicked things off early by hitting the dance floor with a glass of champagne in her hand — even jumping around in the soaring heels without missing a beat.

Whether it’s performing onstage or posing on a red carpet, comfort isn’t a concession J Lo is willing to make, so she often puts into action her go-to techniques for a pain-free good time.

Speaking to Footwear News previously about her new collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti, Lopez cited years of practice standing in heels before she discovered how to minimize discomfort.

“By wearing heels frequently, you figure out how to distribute your weight and posture so that all the pressure isn’t only on the arches of your feet,” she revealed, “which is what usually causes pain.”

Part of her theory was echoed by celebrity chiropractor Dr. Liza Egbogah, who specializes in high heel-related injuries and posture.

In a previous interview with Global News, Egbogah said she advises patients to avoid injury by not wearing heel heights greater than 3 inches, however, Egbogah added that a chunky platform can help alleviate pain and risk, and provide the body more support. She recommends maintaining a heel height of no more than 3 inches by subtracting the height of the platform from the heel. “If you have a [3.75-inch] heel, you’ll want a platform with [.75 inches],” Egbogah explained. “When you’re looking at the overall height, look at the platform.”