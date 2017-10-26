Ivanka Trump Rocked This Bargain Brand’s Chic Plaid Suit With Kitten Heels for Tax Relief Speech

Ivanka Trump. Rex Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump broke several months of private meetings and behind-the-scenes talks with a highly-publicized speech on tax reform and the middle class.

Dressed in a plaid double-breasted pantsuit, blue sweater and black kitten heel pumps, Trump took to the podium in the Capitol for a speech in which she called tax reform in the U.S. “critically important.”

Ivanka Trump. Rex (Shutterstock)

“It is a priority of this administration and it is a legislative priority to ensure that American families can thrive and that we deliver real and meaningful tax relief to middle-income families,” said Trump at the news conference.

At 35, President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter and senior White House adviser has worn plaid for several White House events over the last week. For the occasion, the lifestyle entrepreneur had on a matching blazer and trousers by Zara. The jacket, worn over a blue top, retails for $149, and the trousers are $69.90 on zara.com.

Ivanka Trump wears a Zara suit with kitten heels. Rex Shutterstock

Trump gave the speech surrounded by Republican Senators Tim Scott, Marco Rubio and Shelley Moore Capito, who supported her pitch for a child tax credit proposal that would give working families $2,000 in tax breaks per child.

“Long overdue #TaxReform will make our businesses competitive, simplify and democratize the tax code, and provide much needed relief to American working families,” she captioned a photo on Instagram. “Today I met with Members of Congress, and we are working together to make this a reality!”