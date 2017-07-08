Ivanka Trump Nailed the Art of Sitting Pretty at G20 With This Flattering Style

View Slideshow Ivanka Trump wears Roksanda's pink Sibella dress with Stuart Weitzman's Nudist sandals ($395) while speaking on day two of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany. REX Shutterstock

All eyes were on Ivanka Trump today when she spoke at the Women’s Entrepreneurship Facility meeting at the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany.

Seated in front of a crowd, the special assistant to President Donald Trump held court while clad in a look that had flattering proportions from head to toe.

The lifestyle brand entrepreneur delivered the presentation from her chair in between World Bank president Jim Yong Kim and International Monetary Fund Managing director Christine Lagarde. Ivanka has participated in similar summits in the past, so she’s quite familiar with how to execute the right silhouette for such occasions — one that calls attention to the legs and the shoes.

Ivanka had on Roksanda’s Sibella pink silk blend dress featuring bow detail around the sleeves ($999). The skirt’s hem looked elegant when it reached just above knee, which allowed for a more relaxed position when she crossed her legs. The plunging neckline also helped eliminate color blocking to highlight the most flattering areas of the body.

Detail of Ivanka Trump’s Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals. REX Shutterstock

For her footwear, she opted for a Stuart Weitzman sandal style that helped create visual length in a nude color. The label’s Nudist shoes incorporate two skinny straps and a goosebump nappa leather upper on a 3.5-inch heel; they’re available for $395 on modaoperandi.com.

Meanwhile, Melania Trump also stepped out for G20 events today. The first lady cut a chic figure in a graphic print dress with a red jacket draped over her shoulders. She completed the look with a pair of metallic snakeskin pumps.

Melania Trump wears snakeskin pumps. REX Shutterstock

