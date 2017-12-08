Ivanka Trump Shimmers in Alexander McQueen for an ‘Especially Special’ Hanukkah Party

Many eyes were on Ivanka Trump during last night’s closely watched Hanukkah party at the White House.
Dressed in a pair of shimmering black stiletto pumps and a matching Alexander McQueen peplum sweater and skirt ensemble, Ivanka Trump attended a ceremony celebrating the upcoming Jewish holiday with her husband and their three kids.
Ivanka, who converted to Judaism before marrying Jared Kushner in 2009, finished off her conservative outfit with a fold-over clutch and a wide black belt from the same designer.
“This one will go down as especially special,” said President Donald Trump, who led the reception in advance of the first night of Hanukkah on Tuesday.
The event came one day after the President’s controversial move to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
Standing alongside her family, a rabbi and a Holocaust survivor, Melania Trump also witnessed the ceremonial candle lighting in a simple sleeveless black dress and matching heels.
Solemn throughout the event, Ivanka Trump later shared on her Instagram account a video of her 6-year-old daughter Arabella lighting the first candle of the holiday.
See more stories about Ivanka Trump here.