Ivanka Trump Shimmers in Alexander McQueen for an ‘Especially Special’ Hanukkah Party

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, White House,
Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Theodore Kushner.
Rex Shutterstock

Many eyes were on Ivanka Trump during last night’s closely watched Hanukkah party at the White House.

Ivanka Trump, White House, Alexander McQueen, Hanukkah Ivanka Trump’s gleaming attire for the White House’s Hanukkah reception. Rex Shutterstock

Dressed in a pair of shimmering black stiletto pumps and a matching Alexander McQueen peplum sweater and skirt ensemble, Ivanka Trump attended a ceremony celebrating the upcoming Jewish holiday with her husband and their three kids.

Ivanka, who converted to Judaism before marrying Jared Kushner in 2009, finished off her conservative outfit with a fold-over clutch and a wide black belt from the same designer.

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, White House, Hanukkah Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, holding one of their sons, attend a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House. Rex Shutterstock

“This one will go down as especially special,” said President Donald Trump, who led the reception in advance of the first night of Hanukkah on Tuesday.

The event came one day after the President’s controversial move to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

First lady Melania Trump stands while her husband President Donald Trump speaks during a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House, in WashingtonTrump, Washington, USA - 07 Dec 2017 Melania Trump listens while her husband President Donald Trump speaks during the White House’s Hanukkah reception. Rex Shutterstock

Standing alongside her family, a rabbi and a Holocaust survivor, Melania Trump also witnessed the ceremonial candle lighting in a simple sleeveless black dress and matching heels.

Solemn throughout the event, Ivanka Trump later shared on her Instagram account a video of her 6-year-old daughter Arabella lighting the first candle of the holiday.

