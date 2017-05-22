Ivanka Trump Wears Modest Outfit to Visit Israel With President Trump and First Lady

View Slideshow Ivanka Trump is visiting Israel with President Trump and first lady Melania Trump. REX Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, have joined President Donald Trump for his first trip abroad as president.

After visiting Saudi Arabia over the weekend, the Trumps arrived in Tel Aviv, Israel on Monday morning before heading to Jerusalem to visit holy religious sites there. First, first lady Melania Trump and President Trump visited the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the holiest site in the Christian religion.

Then, Ivanka joined them to visit the Western Wall, the holiest site in the Jewish religion. The Western Wall holds a particularly important meaning for Ivanka, as she practices Judaism along with her husband. She wrote on Instagram, “I am grateful to have experienced a deeply meaningful visit to the holiest site of my faith and to leave a private note of prayer.”

I am grateful to have experienced a deeply meaningful visit to the holiest site of my faith and to leave a private note of prayer. 📷 Associated Press (AP) A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on May 22, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

A long-sleeve top that covers the arms and shoulders, and a long skirt that covers a woman’s knees is expected appropriate dress at the Western Wall. Ivanka opted for a dark long-sleeve top and pleated skirt that nearly skimmed her ankles. She completed her outfit with black pumps, which appear to be from Ivanka Trump Collection, and a navy blue fascinator on her head. The Western Wall has separated visiting areas for men and women, which explains why President Trump is not seen in the same photos as Ivanka and Melania.

Melania, meanwhile, opted for a white Michael Kors skirt suit and a pair of red and white striped pumps — the same outfit she wore as she and President Trump arrived in Tel Aviv earlier in the day.

President Trump and Melania met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin. Trump is the first sitting president to visit the Western Wall. The Trumps will also be visiting Rome, Brussels and Sicily during the rest of their foreign trip.

