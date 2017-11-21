Ivanka and Tiffany Trump and Arabella Kushner All Wear Red for the Presidential Turkey Pardon

View Slideshow (L-R) Tiffany Trump, Arabella Kushner and Ivanka Trump at the Presidential Turkey Pardon. Rex Shutterstock

Today, the first family gathered to watch Donald Trump pardon Drumstick, the turkey, for the 2017 National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House today.

For the occasion, Ivanka Trump sported a bold red double-breasted peacoat featuring decorative buttons from Dolce & Gabbana’s fall ’17 collection ($2,995), a floral-print skirt with black stockings and matching pointy patent leather pumps.

As for Tiffany, the 24-year-old bared her legs in a burgundy tweed coat and black pointed stiletto pumps.

L-R: Tiffany Trump , Arabella Kushner and Ivanka Trump attend the Presidential Turkey Pardon in Washington, D.C. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Ivanka’s 6-year-old daughter, Arabella, was dressed similarly to her mom in a red bow-embellished coat teamed with black knee-high boots.

Ivanka Trump with daughter Arabella Kushner and 4-year-old son Joseph Kushner as they say hello to a turkey. Rex Shutterstock

The joined first lady Melania, wearing Manolo Blahnik BB pumps, and President Trump during the festivities.

See more photos from the pardoning ceremony.

Want more?

Ivanka Trump Just Sported Floral Printed Pumps and A Pink Suit for Fall

Ivanka Trump Goes to Synagogue In Comfy Heels & All-Blue Outfit With Family

Ivanka Trump Reveals She Went Through a ‘Punk Phase’ and Had Blue Hair in the ’90s

Ivanka Trump Wore Bows on Her Feet Twice in One Day in Japan