Ivanka Trump’s $5,000 Dress Causing Outrage on Social Media

Ivanka Trump isn’t winning any applause for her timing.
On Saturday, President Donald Trump’s daughter posted a photo on social media in which she poses with husband Jared Kushner while wearing a $5,000 Carolina Herrera silver gown. Immediately after she posted the photo, many people blasted Ivanka on social media, calling the look distasteful given that President Trump on Friday put in place a 90-day ban on citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. Trump also suspended the U.S. refugee program, sparking outrage and protests across the U.S.
Many felt it was distasteful for Ivanka to be wearing such fancy, expensive attire while immigrants and refugees were suddenly faced with a very uncertain future. Trump was even further criticized thanks to the silver jacquard dress’ resemblance to emergency thermal blankets often provided to refugees fleeing war-torn countries such as Syria. One Twitter user even created a juxtaposition of Trump next to a photo of a young girl wearing one such blanket.
Some even compared Trump to Marie Antoinette, wife of King Louis XVI of France. When Antoinette heard that the people of France were suffering and starving in the 1700s, she apparently said, “Let them eat cake!” further demonstrating her obliviousness to the public’s struggles. The hashtag #LetThemEatCake began trending on Twitter.
This photo is just one of several Ivanka Trump has posted since arriving in Washington, D.C. upon her father’s inauguration. She’s mostly been snapping photos of her three young children, including Theodore who she wrote took his first steps at the White House.
She has not responded publicly to the outcry, nor has the Carolina Herrera label, which also dressed Ivanka for the Inauguration Day evening festivities.
