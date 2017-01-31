Ivanka Trump’s $5,000 Dress Causing Outrage on Social Media

Ivanka Trump posted this photo on Instagram on Jan. 29. Instagram

Ivanka Trump isn’t winning any applause for her timing.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump’s daughter posted a photo on social media in which she poses with husband Jared Kushner while wearing a $5,000 Carolina Herrera silver gown. Immediately after she posted the photo, many people blasted Ivanka on social media, calling the look distasteful given that President Trump on Friday put in place a 90-day ban on citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. Trump also suspended the U.S. refugee program, sparking outrage and protests across the U.S.

Many felt it was distasteful for Ivanka to be wearing such fancy, expensive attire while immigrants and refugees were suddenly faced with a very uncertain future. Trump was even further criticized thanks to the silver jacquard dress’ resemblance to emergency thermal blankets often provided to refugees fleeing war-torn countries such as Syria. One Twitter user even created a juxtaposition of Trump next to a photo of a young girl wearing one such blanket.

Some even compared Trump to Marie Antoinette, wife of King Louis XVI of France. When Antoinette heard that the people of France were suffering and starving in the 1700s, she apparently said, “Let them eat cake!” further demonstrating her obliviousness to the public’s struggles. The hashtag #LetThemEatCake began trending on Twitter.

.@IvankaTrump "Honey, we're late for the wrong side of history party." https://t.co/H3frMEAdXu — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) January 29, 2017

This is what Ivanka Trump posted as refugees and green card holders were detained for no reason in U.S. airports https://t.co/b9NkM50yro — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 29, 2017

@amjoyshow @IvankaTrump It reminds me of when Germans danced to Richard Wagner and went to concerts as Jews were led into gas chambers. — Katie (@wrennywrenn) January 29, 2017

Hey @IvankaTrump could you please show this to your husband and tell him to listen to his grandma? Thanks! https://t.co/SrEnvVntKH — Michael Bonfiglio (@mbonfiglio2000) January 29, 2017

This photo is just one of several Ivanka Trump has posted since arriving in Washington, D.C. upon her father’s inauguration. She’s mostly been snapping photos of her three young children, including Theodore who she wrote took his first steps at the White House.

There were so many incredible milestones this past weekend — including one for baby Theodore who crawled for the very first time in the White House! A video posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 25, 2017 at 7:49pm PST

She has not responded publicly to the outcry, nor has the Carolina Herrera label, which also dressed Ivanka for the Inauguration Day evening festivities.

Ivanka Trump in a Carolina Herrera princess-style gown with husband, Jared Kushner, while attending inaugural balls. REX Shutterstock

Want More?

Designers and Celebrities Are Using Social Media to Denounce Trump’s Travel Ban

Nike CEO Mark Parker Blasts President Trump’s Immigration Ban

Melania Trump’s Inauguration Dress Designer Describes Chaos After She Wore His Design

Kate Middleton Just Wore the Same Color That Ivanka Trump Did During Inauguration Festivities