Ivanka Trump Stands Out in Comfy Heels at Student Robotics Competition — Now Her Shoes Are On Sale

Ivanka Trump wears block-heel sandals and poses with students at the White House. Courtesy of Instagram

Surrounded by student competitors from around the globe, Ivanka Trump was in the company of teens in colorful shirts and coordinated looks today at the FIRST Robotics Competition.

So it was a wise choice when the lifestyle brand entrepreneur arrived at the White House to greet competitors in an outfit that doesn’t usually standout in a crowd — head-to-toe black and white.

Great to welcome Teams USA, Afghanistan and FIRST Robotics Competition winners, Team Hungary, to the White House today! Congratulations on a job well done. We are proud of you! #STEM A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jul 20, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

Taking to Instagram today, Ivanka shared an image of herself posing with the students. “Great to welcome Teams USA, Afghanistan and FIRST Robotics Competition winners, Team Hungary, to the White House today!” she wrote. “Congratulations on a job well done. We are proud of you! #STEM.” (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math)

The special assistant to the president embraced a color-blocked silhouette that included a black sleeveless top and an airy white skirt complemented by black sandals.

.@IvankaTrump posing for photos with the Afghan girls robotics team outside the West Wing a few minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/lt8QtNMk9B — Karen Travers (@karentravers) July 20, 2017

Ivanka is no stranger to stomping around in stilettos, but for the day of academic revelry the busy mother of three gave her feet a rest in sleek style with block-heel sandals.

The footwear had around a 3.5-inch heel and ankle strap with a buckle closure.

Ivanka Trump Emalyn Block-Heel Sandals; $89.99; macys.com. Courtesy of Macy's

It would be no surprise if the brand were of her eponymous line. Ivanka has made many stylish appearances in her lifestyle label, which includes footwear, apparel, handbags and jewelry categories. (Marc Fisher Footwear holds the license to her shoe line)

Brand Ivanka has similar Emalyn block-heel black suede sandals that retail for $120, but the shoes are currently on sale for $89.99 on Macys.com.

