Ivanka Trump Styled Her Cocktail Dress With These Comfy Heels at White House Bill Signing

Ivanka Trump wears a black and white dress with block-heel sandals. REX Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump is a pro at stomping around in a stiletto, but the busy mother-of-three knows how to give her feet a rest in sleek style.

Making a chic arrival today at the White House, the lifestyle brand entrepreneur watched her father, President Donald Trump, sign the American Law Enforcement Heroes Act bill in a black and white cocktail dress teamed with block-heel sandals.

The special assistant to the president embraced a color-blocked silhouette — wearing a mini dress with a black sleeveless bodice and white skirt that cut at the knee complemented by black sandals.

The footwear had around a 3.5-inch heel and ankle strap with a buckle closure.

It would be no surprise if the brand was of her own namesake line. Ivanka has made many stylish appearances in her lifestyle label, which includes footwear, apparel, handbags and jewelry categories. (Marc Fisher Footwear holds the license to her shoe line)

Brand Ivanka has a similar style sandal available for $120 on Macys.com.

She watched her husband, Jared Kushner — senior advisor to the president — sit in the Diplomatic Reception Room while President Trump signed the bill into law. Though his go-to look is a suit teamed with black dress shoes, Kushner recently showed his casual style in a pair of Common Projects sneakers.

Earlier in the day Ivanka reflected on their overseas trip with her father and first lady Melania to Israel, Sicily, Vatican City, Saudi Arabia and Brussels.

Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kusher. REX Shutterstock

Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo from the global tour’s first leg in Saudi Arabia. “#FBF to President Trump’s foreign trip last week, while admiring this historic photo of President Roosevelt’s first meeting with Saudi King Abdulaziz in 1945,” she captioned the picture.