Ivanka Trump Popped With Color at Church — And Her Chic Pumps Are Under $50

By / 32 mins ago
ivanka trump shoes national prayer service View Slideshow
Ivanka Trump wears suede burgundy pumps at the National Prayer Service event.
REX Shutterstock.

The sleek style parade continued today for Ivanka Trump — all the way to church.

For the National Prayer Service in Washington, D.C., she popped with color among demure hues when she arrived at the National Cathedral in a head-to-toe burgundy ensemble.

Ivanka Trump wears suede burgundy pumps at the National Prayer Service event.

The entrepreneur looked elegant alongside her husband, Jared Kushner, and their children, dressed in a suede wrap dress coat teamed with matching heels. The blonde’s bag, hair accessory and gloves matched the color, too.

Of course, the businesswoman is fond of her namesake label, so it would be no surprise if her pointed-toe heels were her own design. If so, they’re currently available at a bargain price.

ivanka trump heels kaydenIvanka Trump “Kayden” heels; $49.97; Nordstromrack.com. Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack.

Brand Ivanka’s Kayden suede pumps are produced in the same color and feature a 4.25-inch heel. They originally retailed for $130, but are on sale for $49.97 on Nordstromrack.com.

In an ABC “20/20” interview, the businesswoman said it was an “emotional” decision to go on hiatus from running her brand while pursuing her personal passions alongside her father.

ivanka trump shoes national prayer serviceIvanka Trump wears suede burgundy pumps at the National Prayer Service event. REX Shutterstock.

“It’s emotional that I’m stepping away from my business,” Ivanka said. “My father will be president, and hopefully I can be there to support him and to support those causes I’ve cared about my whole professional career.”

melania trump shoes national prayer serviceDetail of first lady Melania Trump’s patent leather blue pumps at the National Prayer Service event. REX Shutterstock.
Detail of first lady Melania Trump's patent leather blue pumps at the National Prayer Service event.

Ivanka’s one-color theme was also adapted by her father’s wife, first lady Melania Trump, who had on all-blue to match President Donald Trump.

The former model opted for Christian Louboutin pumps — her go-to brand during President Donald Trump’s campaign.

See more photos of Ivanka Trump’s chic look at the National Prayer Service event.

View Slideshow

