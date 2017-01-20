Ivanka Trump Wears Oscar de la Renta for Inauguration Day

By / 1 hour ago
Ivanka Trump Inauguration
Ivanka Trump arrives at Donald Trump's inauguration.
REX Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump went all-white today for her father’s presidential inauguration.

As she did for Thursday’s pre-inauguration concert and evening festivities, Ivanka looked to Oscar de la Renta for her outfit. She emerged in a white asymmetrical coat and white pants. We haven’t yet gotten a glimpse of her shoes.

Related
The Dramatic Fashion Statements at Donald Trump's Candlelight Dinner

Ivanka Trump InaugurationIvanka Trump and her brother Donald Trump Jr. arrive at their father’s inauguration. REX Shutterstock
Ivanka Trump InaugurationIvanka Trump in Oscar de la Renta. REX Shutterstock

On Thursday, Ivanka wore a green coat and dress from de la Renta, and for an evening dinner, she opted for a black-and-white gown with an oversized bow on the back by the label.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s wife, Melania, wore a pale blue cashmere coat by Ralph Lauren paired with matching blue pumps. Ivanka’s half-sister, Tiffany, also wore an all-white look and opted for black booties by British designer Aruna Seth.

Melania Donald Trump InaugurationMelania Trump wearing a Ralph Lauren dress and light blue suede pumps. REX Shutterstock
Tiffany Trump in Aruna Seth Inauguration DayTiffany Trump and Eric Trump on Inauguration Day. Rex Shutterstock.

Want more?

The Dramatic Fashion Statements at Donald Trump’s Candlelight Dinner

Melania Trump’s Favorite Brands Weren’t Left Out at Pre-Inaugural Cabinet Party

4 of Donald Trump’s Most Infamous Run-Ins With the Fashion Industry

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s