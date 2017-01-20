Ivanka Trump Wears Oscar de la Renta for Inauguration Day

Ivanka Trump arrives at Donald Trump's inauguration. REX Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump went all-white today for her father’s presidential inauguration.

As she did for Thursday’s pre-inauguration concert and evening festivities, Ivanka looked to Oscar de la Renta for her outfit. She emerged in a white asymmetrical coat and white pants. We haven’t yet gotten a glimpse of her shoes.

Ivanka Trump and her brother Donald Trump Jr. arrive at their father’s inauguration. REX Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump in Oscar de la Renta. REX Shutterstock

On Thursday, Ivanka wore a green coat and dress from de la Renta, and for an evening dinner, she opted for a black-and-white gown with an oversized bow on the back by the label.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s wife, Melania, wore a pale blue cashmere coat by Ralph Lauren paired with matching blue pumps. Ivanka’s half-sister, Tiffany, also wore an all-white look and opted for black booties by British designer Aruna Seth.

Melania Trump wearing a Ralph Lauren dress and light blue suede pumps. REX Shutterstock

Tiffany Trump and Eric Trump on Inauguration Day. Rex Shutterstock.

Want more?

The Dramatic Fashion Statements at Donald Trump’s Candlelight Dinner

Melania Trump’s Favorite Brands Weren’t Left Out at Pre-Inaugural Cabinet Party

4 of Donald Trump’s Most Infamous Run-Ins With the Fashion Industry