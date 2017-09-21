Ivanka Trump Swapped Her Bargain Namesake Heels for This Luxury Brand

Ivanka Trump waves in New York on Sept. 20. Splash

Ivanka Trump often wears heels from her moderately priced collection, otherwise she sticks to her longtime favorite labels.

The first daughter opted for expensive designer shoes yesterday, donning a pair of lacy pale blue Dolce & Gabbana heels with her gray Escada pantsuit as she headed to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Ivanka Trump walks to the United Nations in New York for a meeting Sept. 20. Splash

At the UNGA, Trump met with Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, who donned a pantsuit and high heels in red — the “it” color of the fall 2017 season. The two discussed the importance of providing women with financial opportunity around the world.

Financial inclusion is key to empowering women globally. Thank you Queen Maxima for your tireless commitment to this critical mission. #UNGA #USAatUNGA A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Sep 20, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

Trump’s Dolce & Gabbana heels — from the designer’s spring 2016 collection — come in lace with faux-crystal embellishment on the toe for extra detailing. With just a 2.5-inch heel, the shoes are designed not to be to difficult to walk in.

The 35-year-old’s Dolce & Gabbana shoes can be purchased from Farfetch.

Dolce & Gabbana Pump in Taormina Lace With Crystals, $872; farfetch.com

