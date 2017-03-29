Ivanka Trump Has Been Waiting to Share This Flirty Floral Look

Ivanka Trump REX Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump has been spreading seasonal style in a big way today.

The entrepreneur stepped out in nude heels and a flirty, airy dress while leaving her Washington, D.C., home, and it was one of her most vibrant fashion statements since the start of spring, which officially began on March 20.

Naturally, the sleek look came straight out of a fashion playbook — her own.

In fact, on March 1 the Ivanka brand featured the dress, along with complementary shoe styles, in a fashion-inspiration story on ways to coordinate 10 spring styles for 20 work-ready looks, published on ivankatrump.com.

A spring style suggestion as seen on ivankatrump.com. Courtesy of Ivanka Trump.

“Start peeling off the heavy coats — it’s time to lighten your load with airy fabrics, soft colors and fresh florals for spring,” the post begins. “Your weekday mornings are about to get a whole lot more manageable.”

Ivanka had on a sleeveless midi dress that featured a floral print, with native hues in purple, blue and pink. She teamed the outfit with a pair of nude pumps, her namesake handbag and a light blue blazer that resembles one produced by her label.

Ivanka Trump’s “Carra” pumps in nude patent leather retail for $135. Courtesy of Zappos.

Ivanka’s “Kayden” suede pumps are produced in several colorways and feature a four-and-a-quarter-inch heel. They retail for $130. The similar “Carra” style is available in patent leather for $135 on zappos.com.

Though Ivanka relinquished her day-to-day business duties with the brand last year, its lifestyle messaging is one that she will certainly continue to embrace.

In an ABC “20/20” interview, the businesswoman said it was an “emotional”decision to go on hiatus from running her brand while pursuing her personal passions alongside her father.

Earlier this morning, she was more reserved with her look, dressed in a gray sweater and black leggings for a coffee run. But it was with her footwear that she added a pop of color. The entrepreneur rocked sneakers by Mizuno that incorporated purple around the sole and upper.