Ivanka Trump at New York Fashion Week Through the Years

Much like her stepmother Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump started out as a model during her teenage years before embarking on a career as a businesswoman. After signing with Elite Model Management at just 14 years old, Ivanka graced the cover of a 1997 issue of Seventeen magazine and walked the runway at Anna Sui, Thierry Mugler, Versace and Marc Bouwer.
Once her runway days were over though, it was still common to see Ivanka attending New York Fashion Week. She would stop by to sit front row at Diane von Furstenberg, J. Mendel, and most often, Carolina Herrera.
Here, President Donald Trump’s daughter sits front row at the Carolina Herrera spring/summer ’12 show at New York Fashion Week wearing gold peep-toe pumps.
Just two years ago, Ivanka sat front row next to Padma Lakshmi at the J.Mendel spring/summer ’15 show where she donned pointed black booties.
To see more photos, click through the gallery.
Want more?
All the New York Fashion Week Shows Bella Hadid Has Walked in So Far
Coach Ready to Wear Fall 2017 at New York Fashion Week
Alice + Olivia Serve Up Feminist Vibes at New York Fashion Week
Tory Burch Ready-to-Wear Fall 2017 at New York FashionWeek