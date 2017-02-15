Ivanka Trump at New York Fashion Week Through the Years

View Slideshow Ivanka Trump on the runway at Anna Sui spring/summer '99 at New York Fashion Week. Donald Turner

Much like her stepmother Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump started out as a model during her teenage years before embarking on a career as a businesswoman. After signing with Elite Model Management at just 14 years old, Ivanka graced the cover of a 1997 issue of Seventeen magazine and walked the runway at Anna Sui, Thierry Mugler, Versace and Marc Bouwer.

Once her runway days were over though, it was still common to see Ivanka attending New York Fashion Week. She would stop by to sit front row at Diane von Furstenberg, J. Mendel, and most often, Carolina Herrera.

Here, President Donald Trump’s daughter sits front row at the Carolina Herrera spring/summer ’12 show at New York Fashion Week wearing gold peep-toe pumps.

Ivanka poses in the front row at the Carolina Herrera spring/summer ’12 show. REX Shutterstock

Just two years ago, Ivanka sat front row next to Padma Lakshmi at the J.Mendel spring/summer ’15 show where she donned pointed black booties.

Ivanka Trump sits next to Padma Lakshmi at the J.Mendel spring/summer ’15 show. REX Shutterstock

