Ivanka Trump’s Latest Look Costs Less Than $200

Ivanka Trump returned to New York City on Thursday, just a day after her position at the White House was made official. The first daughter was spotted outside the home of husband Jared Kushner’s parents wearing a surprisingly affordable ensemble.

Trump wore a pleated velvet midi dress by Oasis, which she previously wore in January. The dress retails for $113, but is currently out of stock at many online retailers.

And despite the controversy surrounding her eponymous label, she paired the party dress on Thursday with metallic sandals from her Ivanka Trump Collection. The ankle-strap Klover sandals are currently on sale at Zappos.com for $69.99, originally retailing at $100.

Trump often wears items from the Ivanka Trump Collection after formally stepping down from the company in January. On Wednesday, the businesswoman wore another affordable look, opting for a head-to-toe Ivanka Trump ensemble.

Though she has moved away from running her fashion label, Trump is back to business and will officially be an unpaid employee working in the West Wing.

She said in a statement to announce the change in her Trump administration role: “I have heard the concerns some have with my advising the President in my personal capacity while voluntarily complying with all ethics rules, and I will instead serve as an unpaid employee in the White House Office, subject to all of the same rules as other federal employees.”

