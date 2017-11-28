Ivanka Trump Gets the Royal Treatment in India Wearing a Floral Dress and Mules

U.S. presidential adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump. Rex Shutterstock

First daughter and special assistant to the president Ivanka Trump is getting treated like royalty in India, where she spoke at a high-profile entrepreneurship conference in a brocade dress inspired by national attire.

Attending the eighth annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Trump wore black mule heels and a green brocade dress by Indian designer Neeta Lulla. Mimicking the elements of a traditional Indian sari, Trump’s dress had a front cutout along with floral motifs in green, purple and yellow.

Ivanka Trump at the eighth annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad, India. Rex Shutterstock

In what was called “a royal visit” by Indian news outlets, Trump was treated to dinners, performances by traditional singers and dancers, as well as meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other high-profile officials.

Ivanka Trump traveled to India on an official visit. Rex Shutterstock

At the conference, Trump spoke about women’s roles in the global economy, calling for the need for more female entrepreneurs. Some outlets have criticized Trump’s speech by pointing out that her clothing company relies on labor from countries like Bangladesh, China and India, among others.

“Women still face steep obstacles to starting, owning and growing their businesses,” said Trump. “We must ensure women entrepreneurs have access to capital, access to networks and mentors.”