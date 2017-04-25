What Ivanka Trump Wore During Her Big Day in Germany

Ivanka Trump at the W20 Summit in Berlin, Germany on April 25th. REX Shutterstock

On Tuesday, April 25, Ivanka Trump sat down to talk with the International Monetary Fund’s managing director, Christine Lagarde, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel at an international women’s summit in Berlin, Germany.

The first daughter was invited by Merkel to participate in a panel discussion at the Women20 summit, which aims to “promote women’s economic empowerment.”

For her first international trip as a member of her father’s presidential team, Trump chose to wear a blue floral belted wrap dress paired with navy suede pumps. The billionaire’s daughter, who was recently named one of TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People, has been known to wear shoes from her own clothing brand, in addition to being a fan of Christian Louboutin heels.

Ivanka Trump speaks with Christine Lagarde and Angela Merkel on a panel at the Women20 Summit. REX Shutterstock

At the summit, Trump vowed to push for “incremental, positive change” for women, while also defending her father’s attitude toward women. Amid groans from the crowd in response to her standing up for him, the president’s adviser simply brushed it off, adding, “I can speak on a very personal level knowing that he encouraged me and enabled me to thrive.”

