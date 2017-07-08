Ivanka Trump Wears Namesake Pumps & Purse With This Sold-Out Jumpsuit

Whether it’s for business or rubbing shoulders with VIPs, Ivanka Trump knows how to make a sleek arrival.
And today was no exception for the special assistant to President Donald Trump when she attended the G20 Summit events in Hamburg, Germany.
During a meeting held earlier in the day, Ivanka stepped out alongside her husband, Jared Kushner, wearing a green jumpsuit teamed with black pumps.
Perfect for summer, her sleeveless jumpsuit by Gabriela Hearst featured a delicate belt and stretch fabric. The outfit retails for $798 but is currently sold out on net-a-porter.com.
She accessorized with her eponymous Mara clutch, which retails for $103.97 on amazon.com.
Along with the bag by her namesake label, she also had on her Carra pumps from the line, which feature a pointed-toe profile on a nearly 4-inch heel. The shoes are available in several different upper styles for $135 on amazon.com.
Later in the day, Ivanka joined first lady Melania Trump and her father, and other world leaders, at the G20: Elbphilharmonie (Elbe Philharmonic Hall) concert.
Ivanka swapped out her jumpsuit for Prabal Gurung’s red tiered ruffle dress that featured a plant motif print graphic. The dress retailed for $1,325 but is currently available for $318 on saksfifthavenue.com.
