Ivanka Trump Wears Namesake Pumps & Purse With This Sold-Out Jumpsuit

View Slideshow Ivanka Trump, alongside husband Jared Kushner, wears a green Gabriela Hearst jumpsuit with her eponymous black Carra pumps for a G20 Summit meeting in Hamburg, Germany. AP

Whether it’s for business or rubbing shoulders with VIPs, Ivanka Trump knows how to make a sleek arrival.

And today was no exception for the special assistant to President Donald Trump when she attended the G20 Summit events in Hamburg, Germany.

Ivanka Trump wears her Carra pumps. AP

During a meeting held earlier in the day, Ivanka stepped out alongside her husband, Jared Kushner, wearing a green jumpsuit teamed with black pumps.

Perfect for summer, her sleeveless jumpsuit by Gabriela Hearst featured a delicate belt and stretch fabric. The outfit retails for $798 but is currently sold out on net-a-porter.com.

She accessorized with her eponymous Mara clutch, which retails for $103.97 on amazon.com.

Along with the bag by her namesake label, she also had on her Carra pumps from the line, which feature a pointed-toe profile on a nearly 4-inch heel. The shoes are available in several different upper styles for $135 on amazon.com.

Ivanka Trump wears a red Prabal Gurung cocktail dress with black pointed-toe pumps alongside Jared Kushner at the G20: Elbphilharmonie (Elbe Philharmonic Hall) concert in Hamburg, Germany. REX Shutterstock

Later in the day, Ivanka joined first lady Melania Trump and her father, and other world leaders, at the G20: Elbphilharmonie (Elbe Philharmonic Hall) concert.

Ivanka swapped out her jumpsuit for Prabal Gurung’s red tiered ruffle dress that featured a plant motif print graphic. The dress retailed for $1,325 but is currently available for $318 on saksfifthavenue.com.

