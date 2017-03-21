Ivanka Trump Wears Puma Sneakers and Daughter Arabella Wears Sorel Boots During Ski Trip to Aspen

By / 6 hours ago
Ivanka Trump Skiing Aspen
Ivanka Trump in Aspen on March 20.
Ivanka Trump and her brother Donald Trump Jr. are on a quick getaway from Washington, D.C., this week.

On Monday, Ivanka and her 5-year-old daughter, Arabella Kushner, were spotted on the slopes in Aspen, Colorado. Arabella wore a red-and-white ski outfit, while Ivanka kept things more simple in a white-and-gray jacket and gray pants.

Later in the day, off the slopes, Arabella walked hand-in-hand with Ivanka while wearing a pair of Sorel kids’ “1964 Pac” strap boots, which retails for $70. Ivanka, meanwhile, wore a pair of what appears to be Puma’s “Eskiva Low” sneakers in black and white, which are sold out at most online retailers. She was later seen wearing the same sneakers again while out shopping with her brother and his wife.

Sorel Kids' BootsArabella Trump wore these children’s Sorel “1964 Pac” strap boots. Courtesy of brand
Puma Eskiva Low SneakersIvanka Trump wore Puma sneakers similar to the “Eskiva” style. Courtesy of Lyst

The trip to Aspen comes just as news surfaced that Ivanka will be getting an office in the West Wing of the White House, according to CNN. Meanwhile, in other Trump family news, Ivanka’s brother Eric announced that he and wife Lara are expecting their first child this fall.

