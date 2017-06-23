Ivanka Trump’s Comfy Congressional Picnic Flats Are $27 at Walmart

View Slideshow Ivanka Trump plays with her daughter, Arabella, at the Congressional Picnic. REX Shutterstock

Whether it’s a boardroom, ballroom or the White House, Ivanka Trump knows how to pick the perfect shoes. Such was the case on Thursday when she attended the annual Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn.

Pin-thin stilettos don’t usually fare well on soft and grassy surfaces, so the lifestyle entrepreneur made a wise choice when she stepped out in a pair of her namesake shoes that featured a flat 1-inch heel — versatile enough for mingling among politicians and running around with her children.

Ivanka Trump wears her namesake Tropica lace-up flats at the Congressional Picnic. Courtesy of Instagram

vanka Trump wears an off-the-shoulder dress while she plays with her daughter, Arabella, at the Congressional Picnic. REX Shutterstock

Trump teamed an off-the-shoulder floral-print dress by Reformation with her eponymous Tropica denim suede flats. The footwear features a pointed-toe and lace-up profile with back zipper.

The shoes retail for $140, but they’re currently on sale for $78.44 on Bloomingdales.com, and on Walmart.com, they’re available in purple for $27.99.

Ivanka Trump Tropica lace-up flats; $27.99; Walmart .com Courtesy of Walmart

Trump was joined by her husband, Jared Kushner, and their children — daughter Arabella, 5, and sons Joseph, 3, and Theodore, 1.

Taking to Instagram, she shared some moments from the event. “Family photo take #45 📸 Lots of fun tonight at the Congressional Picnic,” she captioned a photo alongside her youngsters.

Her father, President Donald Trump, and first lady Melania Trump, clad in Christian Louboutin, also took part in the festivities.

Family photo take #45 📸 Lots of fun tonight at the Congressional Picnic 🎠 A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jun 22, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT

