Ivanka Trump’s Best Style Statements of 2017

Ivanka Trump speaking in Bangalore, India last month.

During a year of memorable moments, Ivanka Trump made some serious style statements.

Since her father took office in January, the first daughter, 36, has appeared in a number of eye-catching looks from designers such as Oscar de la Renta, Miu Miu and Dolce & Gabbana.

And the senior presidential adviser’s ensembles are always completed with fashionable footwear. When she’s not wearing styles from her own eponymous label, Trump slips into everything from Zara mules to Stuart Weitzman sandals.

Just a few days ago, the businesswoman shared a playful snapshot on Instagram. Posing with her youngest son Theodore, Trump donned a silk gown from Prada’s fall ’17 collection paired with pink velvet sandals featuring a jeweled buckle from the luxury brand.

Peak-a-boo! ♥️ A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Dec 5, 2017 at 3:39pm PST

Last month while speaking in India, the mom of three wore an Erdem fall ’17 Geneva pleated cut-out jacquard midi dress and $60 pointy black mules with tiny bow embellishments from Zara.

Ivanka Trump wearing an Erdem Geneva cutout pleated jacquard midi dress in India on Nov. 28. Rex Shutterstock

Earlier in November, Trump made her way through the Tokyo airport wearing a pale blue Miu Miu collared coat with black trousers and velvet Tory Burch Clara flats adorned with oversized bows.

Ivanka Trump wears a blue Miu Miu coat, black trousers and Tory Burch flats at the airport in Japan Nov. 2. Rex Shutterstock

In September, the designer rocked a grey wool pantsuit from Escada complete with lacy blue crystal-embellished Dolce and Gabbana kitten heels during a visit with Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

The first daughter posing with Queen Maxima of the Netherlands in September. Rex Shutterstock

Throughout the summer months, a frock that stood out from the rest was a red floral Carolina Herrera dress with a peplum hem that she wore during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. She completed the look with Nudistsong ankle-strap sandals from Stuart Weitzman.

Ivanka Trump stands out in a bright Carolina Herrera silk dress. Rex Shutterstock

Back in January, on the day before Donald Trump was sworn in, the “Women Who Work” author made waves in two chic ensembles from Oscar de la Renta. First, she wore an emerald green dress and matching coat before attending the pre-inauguration dinner in a bow-embellished black and white gown.

Ivanka Trump wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress and coat in January. Splash

Ivanka Trump wearing a bow-embellished Oscar de la Renta gown at her father’s pre-inauguration dinner. Rex Shutterstock

