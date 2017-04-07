Ivanka Trump Impressively Wrangled Her 3-Year-Old Son By the Collar While in Heels

View Slideshow Ivanka Trump, wearing her namesake heels, arrives in Palm Beach, Fla., with her children. REX Shutterstock.

Little Joseph Kushner is back at stealing the spotlight again. Ivanka Trump had to chase her energetic 3-year-old son and grab him by the collar on Thursday in Palm Beach, Fla., when he bolted on the tarmac after they exited Air Force One.

Things were going smoothly at first — with Joseph following behind his sister Arabella, 5, as Ivanka impressively handled her 1-year-old Theodore wrapped in one arm. But when she became distracted on her way to a waiting car, the youngster took off.

Ivanka Trump, wearing her namesake heels, wrangles her son Joseph, 3, by the collar in Palm Beach, Fla. Splash.

By happy chance, she was dressed for the occasion in a pair of heels she knows well — her namesake label.

The entrepreneur’s “Carra” pumps from her line incorporate a beige upper with a stacked 4-inch heel and a pointed-toe profile. They’re currently available for $135 on zappos.com.

She complemented the shoes with a short blue skirt that called attention to her legs and a turtleneck blouse.

Ivanka Trump, wearing her namesake heels, arrives in Palm Beach, Fla., with her children. Splash.

Of course, her children stepped out in style, too. Arabella had on a pair of black ballerina flats, Joseph wore black Chelsea boots and Theodore had on black high-tops. In February, Joseph attracted some attention from onlookers when he made funny faces on the Oval Office windows.

Later, Ivanka, 35, joined her husband, Jared, 36, at President Trump’s summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, at Mar-a-Lago.

Detail of Ivanka Trump’s “Carra” pumps.

Ivanka was dressed in a sizzling cocktail party look, teaming a low-swopping navy blue dress with metallic sandals for a dinner, where she and her husband had the best seats in the room, next to China’s president and first lady. Jared serves as the senior advisor to President Trump.

The businesswoman announced last week that she has accepted a formal White House job as special assistant to her father, President Trump. The position will be without pay but will be subjected to federal ethics rules.

Ivanka Trump, wearing her namesake heels, arrives in Palm Beach, Fla., with her children. REX Shutterstock.

Detail of Ivanka Trump’s daughter, Arabella’s ballerina flats. REX Shutterstock.

Last year she relocated to Washington, D.C., and went on hiatus from Brand Ivanka to pursue political causes.

“My father will be president, and hopefully I can be there to support him and to support those causes I’ve cared about my whole professional career,” she said at the time.

Ivanka said in November that she doesn’t plan on participating in politics in an “administrative” capacity; instead, she said she wishes to serve as a political advocate, citing women’s rights and job growth among her interests. Brand Ivanka Trump followed up with a statement clarifying the division between her business and personal pursuits.

But she has changed course. She has relinquished her duties as head of her lifestyle brand, of which its categories include footwear, apparel, handbags and jewelry.

Ivanka Trump wears silver sandals at Mar-a-Lago. REX Shutterstock.

Since relocating to Washington, D.C., from New York City, where the brand has its headquarters, Ivanka has participated in other summits with international leaders, including a meeting with tech titans on innovation and job growth. And she lead a commission between German and American business executives during a summit with President Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The White House released a financial disclosure on Ivanka and Kushner, which revealed they could have a net worth of at least $240 million with holdings possibly exceeding $740 million, USA Today reported.

The financial documents revealed that the couple “has vast real estate holdings, including Ivanka’s share of the Trump Hotel blocks from the White House where they are both top advisers to the new president,” USA Today noted.

“I have heard the concerns some have with my advising the president in my personal capacity while voluntarily complying with all ethics rules and I will instead serve as an unpaid employee in the White House Office, subject to all of the same rules as other federal employees,” Ivanka said in a statement released by the White House. “Throughout this process I have been working closely and in good faith with the White House Counsel and my personal counsel to address the unprecedented nature of my role.”