Ivanka Trump Reveals a Bit About Her Home Decor Style and ‘Theodore’s Big Smile’ on Instagram

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's 1-year-old son Theodore. Courtesy of Ivanka Trump.

Ivanka Trump’s son Theodore Kushner has the kind of smile that will light up a room.

“Big smile, little boy!” the lifestyle entrepreneur captioned an Instagram photo on Wednesday of her 1-year-old posing in her Washington, D.C., home. Theodore had on a gray shirt with matching pants and lace-up white baby shoes.

The lace-up kicks have a construction on the soles that look similar to Stride Rite’s Soft Motion Freddie shoes ($42), which feature grooves on the bottom and branding in gray.

Ivanka’s children with Jared Kushner also includes daughter Arabella, 5, and Joseph, 3.

The bottom of Stride Rite’s Soft Motion Freddie shoes; $42; Striderite.com. Courtesy of Stride Rite.

The photo gave a glimpse inside the Trump-Kushner household and their preference for modern furniture and style.

Featured prominently in the living room is a set of minimalist black chairs and an entertainment set, and a coffee table with a book of fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh’s work.

Perhaps the most striking part of her decor includes a very avant garde light installation that incorporates thin gold metallic fixtures around bright lights in an asymmetric pattern.

Last year Ivanka relocated from New York City to Washington, D.C., and went on hiatus from Brand Ivanka to pursue personal passions alongside her father, President Donald Trump. In March, she announced her new formal role in the White House as the president’s special assistant.

Ivanka Trump children: Joseph, 3, and Theodore, 1, in Palm Beach, Fla. Splash.

Ivanka’s namesake label includes shoes, apparel, jewelry and handbag categories. The line also produces baby shoes for girls that are available at Macy’s, among other retailers.

After President Trump won the election, Ivanka formally separated from running her brand and is not a part of its operations. ( continues to hold the footwear license for the brand.)

“I have no involvement with any of that,” Ivanka said of her businesses during an interview on CBS in April. “I felt like proximity to my father and to the White House and — with my husband taking such an influential role in the administration, I didn’t wanna also be running a business. So I put it into trust. I have independent trustees. I have no involvement in its management, in this oversight and its strategic decision making.”

The company is placed in a trust run by her husband Jared Kushner’s family, she confirmed.