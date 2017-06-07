Ivanka Trump’s Whole Outfit Costs $100

Ivanka Trump works in the White House in a dress from Victoria Beckham's Target line. REX/Shutterstock

First daughter Ivanka Trump — who usually steps out in designs from her own moderately priced line or those by well-known, high-end designers — chose a $35 dress from Victoria Beckham’s Target line Monday.

Trump paired the black calla lily-print dress with suede black pumps from her own shoe line.

• Monday Blues! 💙 (June 5, 2017) A post shared by Ivanka Trump Updates 40k (@ivankaupdates) on Jun 5, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

The 35-year-old was spotted en route to work in Washington, D.C., where she currently serves as an advisor to her father, President Donald Trump.

The flower-printed silk dress is currently on clearance for just $17.50 at Target — but the style is available only in stores, and Target’s past designer collaborations have sold out quickly.

Victoria Beckham for Target calla lily dress, $17.50; target.com

The heels from her eponymous line are on sale for about $85, making her entire outfit a good buy for money-conscious consumers.

Ivanka Trump suede pumps, $84.51; pricefalls.com

