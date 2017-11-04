Ivanka Trump Wore Bows on Her Feet Twice in One Day in Japan

Ivanka Trump wears a Miu Miu jacket as she speaks at the World Assembly for Women in Tokyo Nov. 2.

Ivanka Trump has been in Japan for just two days, but she’s already shown a clear theme with her outfits for the trip. Two of her three outfits have included bow-adorned footwear, while her other outfit featured a dress with a bow-tied sash and sleek black pumps.

Trump began her trip with her arrival at Narita International Airport, for which she sported a chic blue Miu Miu coat with a white collar, paired with sleek black trousers and a handbag from her eponymous line. The star of the airport look was Trump’s footwear: Tory Burch flats with dramatic bow detailing.

Ivanka Trump wears a blue Miu Miu coat, black trousers and Tory Burch flats at the airport in Japan Nov. 2. Rex Shutterstock

Continuing the bow theme later that day, Trump spoke at the World Assembly for Women in a blush pink Miu Miu skirt suit with faux pearl embellishment, which she paired with 2.5-inch Prada pumps with delicate bows on top.

Ivanka Trump sports a Miu Miu jacket and skirt with bow-embellished Prada heels as she speaks at the World Assembly for Women in Tokyo Nov. 2. Rex Shutterstock

Trump ditched the bow-adorned shoes for dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Nov. 3 — she opted for classic balck pumps sans detailing — but kept the bow trend going with a Johanna Ortiz kimono that tied at the waist with a velvet bow.

