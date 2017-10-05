Ivanka Trump Flattered Her Body With This Chic Style Under $25

Ivanka Trump discusses unemployment rates of military spouses. Rex Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump knows how to stand out in a crowd with eye-catching style treatments. And that she did from head to toe on Tuesday while visiting Marines at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

While holding court onstage, the special assistant to President Donald Trump wore a chic top that had an exceptional neckline that framed the décolletage, one of the most flattering portions of the body to showcase. The blouse’s mock neck resembled a choker.

As a bonus, the blouse by Harlowe and Graham is available for a bargain price — $24.97 on nordstromrack.com.

Ivanka teamed it with black and white patterned trousers and glossy red slingback pumps. The shoes a pointed-toe profile, a delicate strap that wrapped around the exposed counter, and a kitten heel.

Taking to Instagram, Ivanka told her fans that she and President Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway were there to address low unemployment among military spouses.

Today Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway and I were at Camp Lejeune to discuss the unique employment challenges faced by military spouses. The unemployment rate for military spouses is an alarming 16% and 52% of military spouses in the workforce face a wage deficit of 38% compared to their civilian peers. This Administration is deeply committed to those who serve and their families who make it possible through their love and support. We want to ensure that military spouses have every opportunity to find success in our economy and appreciate the feedback we received today on how this Administration can better serve our heroes, in and out of uniform. #CareerOnTheMove A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Oct 3, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

“The unemployment rate for military spouses is an alarming 16% and 52% of military spouses in the workforce face a wage deficit of 38% compared to their civilian peers,” Trump captioned photos on Instagram.

“This Administration is deeply committed to those who serve and their families who make it possible through their love and support. We want to ensure that military spouses have every opportunity to find success in our economy and appreciate the feedback we received today on how this Administration can better serve our heroes, in and out of uniform.”