Irina Shayk Rocks Sky-High Yellow Heels On First Red Carpet Since Giving Birth

Irina Shayk made her first red carpet appearance since giving birth at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, May 23.

Less than two months after welcoming her first child with Bradley Cooper, the Victoria’s Secret model stepped out for the screening of “Radiance” in a stunning yellow sequined Atelier Versace gown with matching pale yellow sandals and Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.

Irina Shayk walks the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. on May 23. REX Shutterstock

The 31-year-old took to Instagram late last night writing, “Such an amazing time being back in Cannes with my @lorealmakeup family!💛✨ Can’t thank you enough @donatella_versace for this beautiful custom dress.. 👑😘😘 #LorealCannes#LorealMakeUp #lorraineschwartz“

Shayk gave birth to a daughter, Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, back in March and has been keeping a relatively low profile since then. Meanwhile, Cooper, 42, has been filming “A Star Is Born” costarring Lady Gaga.

According to E! News that the actor and model are loving their new roles as parents; sharing that Bradley is “in love” and that “they are both very protective over their baby and are only letting a few close family and friends to see their baby.”

