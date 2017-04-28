Standout Shoes in DJ Khaled’s Star-Studded New Video

DJ Khaled's New Video is Full
DJ Khaled
When Justin Bieber, DJ KhaledChance the Rapper and their entourages unite, statement-shoe sightings are likely to happen.

The artists gathered outside an extravagant mansion to perform in DJ Khaled’s new “I’m the One” music video, which dropped today. The crew — along with some female friends — are in high spirits while “celebrating life, success and our blessings,” as Khaled says in the opening scene.

The lineup of rappers change clothing and footwear multiple times in the video. In Khaled’s first getup, he pairs lavender pants with the blue Air Jordan 1 in blue.

dj khaled I'm the oneDJ Khaled in his “I’m the One” music video YouTube

Rapper Quavo and Bieber are a duo in white sneakers. On Quavo are the Raf Simons x Adidas Ozweego Bunny kicks, while Bieber sports all-white Vans.

Quavo (left) and Justin Bieber (center) in the “I’m the One” music video YouTube

Lil Wayne keeps things grounded in bright orange Vans. And in a wardrobe change, Khaled opts for a white pair that contrast with the perfectly mowed lawn.

lil Wayne I'm the oneLil Wayne in the “I’m the One” music video YouTube

In another scene, Khaled matches a vibrant floral shirt with blue-and-white Nike sneakers.

dj khaled I'm the one music videoDJ Khaled in the “I’m the One” music video YouTube

Even a woman on a white horse emerges in the opening scene. The mystery girl braves nude pumps for her ride.

white horse I'm the one music video“I’m the One” music video YouTube
white horse I'm the one music video“I’m the One” music video YouTube

At times, Bieber opts for the casual look with bare feet.

Justin Bieber I'm the one music videoJustin Bieber in the “I’m the One” music video YouTube

Watch the full video below.

