Standout Shoes in DJ Khaled’s Star-Studded New Video

When Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper and their entourages unite, statement-shoe sightings are likely to happen.

The artists gathered outside an extravagant mansion to perform in DJ Khaled’s new “I’m the One” music video, which dropped today. The crew — along with some female friends — are in high spirits while “celebrating life, success and our blessings,” as Khaled says in the opening scene.

The lineup of rappers change clothing and footwear multiple times in the video. In Khaled’s first getup, he pairs lavender pants with the blue Air Jordan 1 in blue.

Rapper Quavo and Bieber are a duo in white sneakers. On Quavo are the Raf Simons x Adidas Ozweego Bunny kicks, while Bieber sports all-white Vans.

Lil Wayne keeps things grounded in bright orange Vans. And in a wardrobe change, Khaled opts for a white pair that contrast with the perfectly mowed lawn.

In another scene, Khaled matches a vibrant floral shirt with blue-and-white Nike sneakers.

Even a woman on a white horse emerges in the opening scene. The mystery girl braves nude pumps for her ride.

At times, Bieber opts for the casual look with bare feet.

Watch the full video below.

