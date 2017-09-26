Idina Menzel Wore the Perfect Heels With Her Romantic Lace Wedding Dress

Idina Menzel at the Oscars, 2015. Rex Shutterstock

“Frozen” actress Idina Menzel married Aaron Lohr this past weekend in a private ceremony at their home. The musical stars shared photos of the event last night, Menzel looking glamorous in an off-the-shoulder lace wedding dress by Carolina Herrera. She finished her big-day look with Jimmy Choo Talia sandals.

Menzel also shared on Twitter that her father and son walked her down the aisle, commenting: “It was magical.”

Thank you to everyone who helped make my wedding day so special. pic.twitter.com/6ENbV3NzWw — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) September 25, 2017

The Talia pumps offered the perfect touch to Menzel’s look — made from ivory satin, the platform sandals have floral lace accents that perfectly complement the lace on the singer’s gown. With subtle geometric strap details, the sandals are a stunning blend of classic and contemporary.

Jimmy Choo Talia 100, $895; Jimmychoo.com

Menzel and Lohr first met while filming “Rent” in 2005. Though Menzel was married to Taye Diggs at the time, she and Lohr remained friends and began dating in 2015, following her divorce the year prior.

In addition to her impressive movie resume, Menzel is well-known for her work on Broadway musicals, particularly “Wicked” and “If/Then.” She is currently working on “Frozen 2,” to be released in 2019. Though Lohr has a short history of acting jobs, he currently works as a mental health therapist at the Avalon Malibu Mental Health & Addiction Treatment Center.

