Former Yeezy Stylist Ian Connor’s Revenge x Storm Sneakers Sold Out on Retro Geocities-Like Site

The homepage for Revenge x Storm nods 1990s websites. Courtesy of Revenge x Storm.

Revenge x Storm sneaker designer Ian Connor loves a throwback. In fact, his newly launched e-retail site for the brand is a real time warp into the ‘80s and ‘90s.

But the reality of our current hard-to-get market set in after a re-release on Friday of 250 pairs of the $200 sneakers quickly sold out.

Storm Kylie⚡️

Kylie Jenner stepped out in the shoes for the line’s Monday debut. The E! star later rocked them Saturday with another retro-inspired look: a Champions x Urban Outfitters hoodie and baggy Chloe track pants. “Storm Kylie,” the brand captioned the selfie of the budding mogul today.

Ian’s website Revengexstorm.com listed colorways in royal blue, red and forest green as “coming soon,” along with large animated, spinning graphics of the shoe.

The 24-year-old nods the ’90s dial-up Internet era of GeoCities — a defunct website hosting and page building service remembered for poorly executed animated graphics, wild colors, loud autoplaying music and slow-loading pages. The homepage of the site has a portal that launches an infinite-scrolling-style section with images of pop culture figures in their heyday, including Hulk Hogan and Michael Jackson.

Kylie Jenner wears Ian Connor’s Revenge x Storm sneakers ($200) and sweatpants by Chloe ($1,295). Splash.

Ian announced that he was launching the label in September after working as a fashion collaborator with Kanye on his Yeezy line in 2015. The sneakerhead previously said on Twitter that he has worked as Kylie’s stylist.

Meanwhile, Kylie recently credited her stylist Jill Jacobs for her fashion-forward rise. Notable shoe brands on Jills’ radar are Jimmy Choo and Olgana Paris. She’s the former assistant to Monica Rose, a stylist who counts the Kardashian-Jenner family as clients.