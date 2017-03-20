America Ferrera, Lena Dunham and More Best Dressed Celebs at 2017 Human Rights Campaign Gala

View Slideshow L-R: America Ferrera, Gigi Gorgeous and Lena Dunham at the 2017 Human Rights Campaign gala. REX Shutterstock.

Celebrity advocates for gay rights and equality were recognized on Saturday at the Human Rights Campaign gala in Los Angeles.

The HRC is one of the largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) civil rights organizations in the nation, and for its annual ceremony, stars stepped out in style when they hit the blue carpet.

America Ferrera wears a Stella Nolasco dress with red sandals at the 2017 Human Rights Campaign gala. REX Shutterstock.

Honoree America Ferrera looked spectacular in a blue Stella Nolasco dress that incorporated semi-sheer nude illusion detail. The “Ugly Betty” actress complemented the outfit with wine-colored platform.

Ferrera was presented with the Ally for Equality Award for her contributions to the LGBT community by “Girls” star Lena Dunham.

America Ferrera (left) wears a Stella Nolasco dress with red sandals, and Lena Dunham wears a halter-neck dress with red sandals at the 2017 Human Rights Campaign gala. REX Shutterstock.

“Was so proud to present my friend, my sister, my hero @americaferrera with the HRC Ally for Equality Award last night,” Dunham captioned an Instagram photo of herself planting a kiss on Ferrera. “She deserves every freaking prize the world has to offer because someday she will save us all. It’s SO like me to go str8 for the lips 👄 And it’s so like America to make me feel safe by kissing me BACK.”

Dunham had on a black halter-top dress, but added a burst of color with her bright red strappy sandals and shawl.

Martha Plimpton wears a green suit with black pointed-toe heels at the 2017 Human Rights Campaign gala. REX Shutterstock.

Martha Plimpton rocked an edgy, androgynous look that recalled Prince’s “Purple Rain,” but in green. She had on a tuxedo with tails, a white, ruffled tuxedo shirt, a black cummerbund and patent leather pumps.

The night’s biggest honoree was Katy Perry, whom was the recipient of the National Equality Award. The footwear designer cut a chic figure in a black and white dress that featured colossal ruffles around the bodice, and she completed the look with a pair of pointed-toe black pumps.

“Desperate Housewives” alums Charlie (left) and Max Carter wear tuxedos and black shoes at the 2017 Human Rights Campaign gala. REX Shutterstock.

