How Selena Gomez Showed Support For The Weeknd’s Puma Parallel Shoe Debut

The Weeknd Instagrams a shot of Selena Gomez wearing his collab with Puma. Instagram

The Weekend’s ‘Puma Parallel’ sneaker dropped on Thursday, and Selena Gomez has already stepped out in the shoe.

Theresa Marie Mingus, Gomez’s executive assistant, posted a photo on Instagram on Saturday of the “Bad Liar” singer and Coach ambassador sporting the military-and utilitarian-inspired high-top sneaker. The $220 shoes — which look like an athletic sneaker-military boot hybrid — stood out against the star’s entirely blue ensemble.

This is Not ok A post shared by Theresa Marie Mingus (@tmarie247) on Aug 26, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

The 27-year-old Toronto native also took to Instagram to show off his girlfriend repping his collab with Puma. The Weeknd snapped a shot of what appears to be Selena sitting across from him, although neither of their faces are shown.

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Aug 26, 2017 at 3:33pm PDT

The Disney Channel alum is no stranger to supporting her boyfriend through her fashion choices, as she has been seen sporting The Weeknd’s tour merch on multiple occasions in the past. Shop the Puma Parallel here.

