How to Rock Power Heels Like Claire Underwood on ‘House of Cards’

Can you hear the clickety-click of Claire Underwood’s stiletto heels?

This week, Netflix announced that Robin Wright’s stylish “House of Cards” character would lead the drama’s sixth and final season after Kevin Spacey was fired amid multiple allegations of sexual assault. Throughout the show, Wright went from appearing alongside Spacey’s Frank Underwood as his icy arm candy during his political ascent, to rising to the role of vice president and, finally, President of the United States after he resigned.

Previously speaking to Footwear News, costume designer Johanna Argan said cast shoe styles are “classic.”

“I don’t go off more than a stiletto, and maybe a two-tone color,” Argan explained. “I do strappy shoes for Neve Campbell (LeAnn Harvey) that are black, and there’s a beautiful nude. I love to have all my silhouettes fade into the shoe.”

While Wright’s outfits are chosen by designer Kemal Harris, everything about Claire’s style was picked to portray an aura of power and elegance.

Here are some of the top shoe styles worn by Wright during the first five seasons of the show:

1) Iconic Black Pumps:

Claire had many a classic black pump moment during the early seasons of the show. Wright’s character was on “a shark-like mission,” Harris told Footwear News in March 2015.

#robinwright #claireunderwood #houseofcards #season1 #highheels A post shared by Robin Wright Fan Page ❤️ (@robinwrightnow) on Jul 17, 2016 at 3:03am PDT

2) Matching Styles:

The show was all about matching power suits with the right type of shoe. Harris told us that there was a “purple suede Manolo style that wasn’t quite the right shade of eggplant, so we had it hand-dyed.”

#claireunderwood #robinwright #houseofcards #rayban #example #women #womeninbusiness #womeninpower A post shared by Diana (@dianafirst1_21x) on Sep 5, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

3) The Iconic Red Sole:

The red sole of a Christian Louboutin heel has peeked out on Claire at several crucial moments in the show.

4) Stiletto Fever:

By far, Claire preferred to wear stilettos both in public and private throughout the show — the sharp look was part of her “ice queen” persona.

She deserves her own oval office.#robinwright #claireunderwood #houseofcards A post shared by letsmakehimsuffer (@letsmakehimsuffer) on Nov 7, 2017 at 8:22pm PST

5) Robin Wright in Real Life:

Wright wore these Jimmy Choo patent heels for a photo shoot with Rhapsody magazine — in real life. The acclaimed actress plays up her shoe style by wearing everything from pumps to oxfords to flats.