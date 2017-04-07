Hillary Clinton Recycled Her Shiny Coat for Her First Big Post-Election Interview

View Slideshow At left, Hillary Clinton wears a metallic coat in 2015; at right, she wears the same coat in 2017 during an interview. REX Shutterstock.

For her first major post-election interview, Hillary Clinton stuck to her favorite styles.

The former Democratic presidential nominee participated in a chat today in New York City at the Women in the World Summit, where she discussed Syria’s president Bashar al-Assad, the election, Russia and misogyny, among other topics.

Hillary Clinton wears a silver jacket, matching trousers and pumps at the Women in the World Summit at Lincoln Center in New York City. REX Shutterstock.

And she made a loud fashion statement with a metallic jacket teamed with gray trousers and dark brown pumps.

Clinton wore the jacket in 2015 at the Hillary Rodham Clinton Awards for Advancing Women in Peace and Security at Georgetown University. She completed that look with a pair of patent leather pumps and black pants.

Detail of Hillary Clinton’s pumps. REX Shutterstock.

Some of her favorite shoe brands throughout her campaign bid included Chloé and Salvatore Ferragamo; and the silhouettes included kitten heels and flats.

The former Secretary of State was introduced by Comedy Central’s “Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee and was interviewed by Nicholas Kristof. She urged Donald Trump’s administration to take action to prevent deaths related to chemical weapons attacks in Syria.

Hillary Clinton wears patent leather pumps with a metallic jacket and black trousers in 2015. REX Shutterstock.

Click through the gallery to see more photos from the Women in the World interview.



Watch the full speech video below:



