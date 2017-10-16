Hillary Clinton Falls in Heels & Ate a Staircase -- Now She's Got a Broken Toe

Hillary Clinton Courtesy of Twitter

Hillary Clinton is currently in the U.K. promoting her new book, “What Happened,” and has had an accident. The former presidential candidate said she broke her toe after falling down some stairs.

“I was running down the stairs in heels with a cup of coffee in hand, I was talking over my shoulder, and my heel caught and I fell backwards,” she said at an appearance on the BBC’s “The Graham Norton Show.”

“I tried to get up, and it really hurt. I’ve broken my toe. I’ve received excellent care from your excellent health service,” she added, now wearing a walking boot following the injury.

Because of the incident, Clinton had to delay the filming of popular talk show, along with some other appearances in the U.K., but has since rescheduled.

Despite the slip-up, Clinton seems to be in good spirits. Her communications director, Nick Merrill, posted a photo on Twitter, sharing the story again: “HRC on The Graham Norton Show, joking about how she caught her heel on some steps & twisted her ankle earlier today. Back to the book tour!”

