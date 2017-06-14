This Is What Hilary Duff Wore to Beat the Summer Heat While Filming ‘Younger’

Hilary Duff on the set of "Younger" in New York. Splash News

Hilary Duff is filming another season of her TV show “Younger,” and the star isn’t slowing down. In April, she was spotted wearing a $5,690 Gucci outfit on-set, but this week she took a more casual approach with her look in between scenes.

The actress braved the New York heat in cutoff denim shorts and a complementing white and blue linen top. To keep the sun out of her eyes, Duff wore a beige straw hat as she was sans sunglasses. As far as the rest of her accessories went, the former Disney Channel star opted for a shiny silver watch and a clean pair of white Soludos espadrilles, which won’t break the bank at only $41.95. These are definitely a staple worth adding to your summer wardrobe.

If you want to switch things up from sneakers but still want to be comfortable in flats, this is the way to go.

Hilary Duff on the set of “Younger” in New York. Splash News

Soludos Original Dali espadrilles, $41.95; nordstrom.com

