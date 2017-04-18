Hilary Duff Wore a $5,700 Gucci Outfit on Set of ‘Younger’

Hilary Duff filming in New York on April 17. REX Shutterstock

Hilary Duff was dressed to the nines on the New York City set of her TV Land sitcom “Younger.”

The actress is often spotted filming in New York wearing stylish looks, but this outfit in particular was a head-turner. Duff wore a head-to-toe Gucci look, including a pink metallic ruffled minidress and a pair of nude platforms. If you love her look, you’re in luck — but it’ll cost you. The total for the dress and shoes rings in at $5,690, so you’d better find more than one occasion to wear this.

Hilary Duff wearing a Gucci dress and platforms while filming her show “Younger” in New York. REX Shutterstock

A closer look at Duff’s Gucci platforms. REX Shutterstock

Other stars, including Margot Robbie and Salma Hayek, have worn the platforms before. While they may seem impossible to walk in, the super-high heel is balanced by the 2.25-inch platform sole.

Gucci dress, $4,700; Gucci platforms, $990; gucci.com

Photos of Duff on set may also be giving us a clue as to what’s in store this season. Duff is holding a Roland Garros umbrella; tennis fans will know that this is the venue where the French Open is held. Perhaps her character, Kelsey, is taking a trip to Paris? Only time will tell.

Want more?

Rihanna Wore a Gucci Runway Look With Fenty Puma Platforms at Coachella

Gucci’s New Ad Campaign Is All About Dance and Diversity

Farfetch Is Delivering Gucci Shoes In Under 90 Minutes