Hilary Duff Tried the Nude on Nude Trend in ‘Simply Irresistible’ Heels

Hilary Duff leaves Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif. Splash News

Hilary Duff took a well deserved break on Friday night as she was spotted leaving dinner with friends at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif. The actress was hard at work filming another season of her TV show “Younger” over the summer in New York City, but it seems she’s closing out the season for some fun in the sun in the West Coast.

For her special night out, Duff donned the nude on nude trend in a choker top and matching Aquazzura suede pumps, which is available online for $590. The heels are perfect for a night on the town as they have a relatively low 3.3-inch heel. Duff’s shoes also have the right amount of nude and powder pink blend that elevates the trend in a subtly chic way.

To break things up, she topped her look with a pair of black Re/done jeans and Gucci clutch. She certainly knows how to keep things interesting and with the Labor Day holiday around the corner, we can’t help but wonder what else she and her crew have planned.

Aquazzura Simply Irresistible pumps, $590; farfetch.com

