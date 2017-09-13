Hillary Clinton Made a Surprising Fashion Statement

Hilary Clinton at her book signing in New York. Rex Shutterstock

In her new book, “What Happened,” former Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton analyzes the factors that she feels led to the defeat of her campaign in the 2016 presidential race.

The book hit shelves on Tuesday, and Clinton celebrated the event with a public book signing, giving the world a glimpse into how she has adjusted into the life of a private citizen. The former first lady met fans of her work at the Barnes & Noble in New York’s Union Square on Tuesday afternoon.

Instead of wearing the professional pantsuit look that defined her political career, Clinton opted for a more laid-back look. She paired a cerulean open sweater with white trim at the cuffs over an all-black shirt and trouser combo. Clinton finished the look with patent pointed-toe kitten heels, made cute by a little bow at the top.

Hillary Clinton at a signing for her book “What Happened.” Rex Shutterstock

Detail of Clinton’s kitten heel shoe. Rex Shutterstock

Throughout her career, Clinton’s pantsuits gave her a hard look, helping her to fit in as a powerful woman alongside powerful men in the political world. With this sweet and subtle kitten heel look, perhaps she is showing the world her softer side that she saved for retirement.

