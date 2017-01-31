Heidi Klum Went Shoe Shopping at This Department Store in L.A.

By / 1 hour ago
Heidi Klum Style
Heidi Klum at Los Angeles International Airport on Jan. 23.
Stars, they’re just like us. Supermodel Heidi Klum was spotted shopping at The Grove in Los Angeles on Monday with 12-year-old daughter Leni.

When the catwalk is your home 🎯 @heidiklum in @amodenim Stix Crop jeans

A photo posted by Veronika Borchers (@veronikaborchers) on

 

The two dipped in and out of stores, including Nordstrom, where Klum was spotted trying on a pair of white sneakers that looked to be a pair of Alexander McQueen’s platform white sneakers. It seems the shopping trip was a success, as Klum left the department store with a bag. She didn’t wear her sneakers out of the store, though, instead keeping on her brown stiletto sandals.

Just a few days before at Harper’s Bazaar‘s 150th anniversary party on Friday in Los Angeles, Klum wore a plunging tuxedo jacket paired with black pants and printed mesh pumps.

Heidi Klum StyleHeidi Klum at <em>Harper’s Bazaar</em>‘s 150th anniversary party in L.A. on Jan. 27. REX Shutterstock

She’s also been busy promoting “Germany’s Next Top Model,” which premieres its latest season on Feb. 9.

NOCH 10 TAGE DANN STARTET DIE NEUE STAFFEL GERMANYS NEXT TOP MODEL

A video posted by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

 

