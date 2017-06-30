Heidi Klum Just Wore a Surprisingly Casual Outfit

Heidi Klum in New York on June 29 with one of her daughters. REX Shutterstock

Nearly every time Heidi Klum is spotted out in New York City, she’s wearing some form of really high heels.

The model and “America’s Got Talent” host has recently worn Saint Laurent and Gucci platforms, Christian Louboutin pumps and Casadei metallic sandals. As a major supermodel, Klum is typically always in a super-glamorous outfit, but on Thursday, she wore a surprisingly casual look.

She paired a cropped T-shirt and jeans with flat sandals — there was no heel or platform in sight. She opted for a pair of patterned toe ring sandals while out and about with one of her daughters.

Heidi Klum in New York wearing flat sandals. REX Shutterstock

Heidi Klum walks with her daughter in NYC wearing casual sandals. REX Shutterstock

Heidi Klum paired her cropped jeans and T-shirt with flat sandals. REX Shutterstock

Klum was feeling so casual on Thursday that she even stopped to buy a snack from a pretzel and hot dog stand on the street. One thing’s for sure: Klum definitely knows how to embrace “model-off-duty” vibes.

