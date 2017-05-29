Heidi Klum Takes Europe in Soaring Stilettos to Launch High-Fashion Nude Coffee Table Book

View Slideshow Heidi Klum promotes her new coffee table book "Heidi Klum by Rankin." REX Shutterstock

A sexy new project merits a sizzling shoe, so Heidi Klum has been stepping out in sultry style to support her risqué nude coffee table book.

The supermodel collaborated with British photographer Rankin on a high-fashion nude tome titled “Heidi Klum by Rankin,” which features an edgy collection of nude and semi-nude pictorials.

Heidi Klum wears Saint Laurent ’s Paris Skinny pumps ($595) in Cologne, Germany, and presents her risqué new book “Heidi Klum by Rankin.” REX Shutterstock

Klum kicked off a promo tour on Friday in a pair of blue suede shoes in Cologne, Germany, at a book store launch alongside the photographer. She had on a plunging black mini dress by Redemption teamed with bold blue Saint Laurent’s Paris Skinny pumps.

The shoes feature a suede upper and pointy-toe profile on a 4.25-inch stiletto heel. They’re available for $595 on Nordstrom.com.

Heidi Klum wears black sandals in Paris at a Supra store. REX Shutterstock

Later in the day she held a presentation in Paris at a Supra store wearing a black coat dress with matching patent leather sandals. Klum promoted the book along with a new capsule collection with the sportswear brand.

The Heidi Klum x Supra collab features an illustration of her nude silhouette on the label’s hats, skateboards and apparel.

The next day Klum was in London wearing a black and silver Barbara Bui one-shoulder dress teamed with Casadei’s ivory and gold leather Blade sandals.

Heidi Klum wears Casadei’s ivory and gold leather Blade sandals ($677) in London and presents her risqué new book “Heidi Klum by Rankin.” REX Shutterstock

Heidi Klum wears Casadei’s ivory and gold leather Blade sandals ($677) in London and presents her risqué new book “Heidi Klum by Rankin.” REX Shutterstock

The Italian footwear features an ankle strap and a soaring 5-inch stiletto heel. The shoes are available for $677 on Farfetch.com.

Click through the gallery to see more of Heidi’s promotional tour style.