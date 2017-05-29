Heidi Klum Takes Europe in Soaring Stilettos to Launch High-Fashion Nude Coffee Table Book

Heidi Klum by Rankin, heidi klum, View Slideshow
Heidi Klum promotes her new coffee table book "Heidi Klum by Rankin."
A sexy new project merits a sizzling shoe, so Heidi Klum has been stepping out in sultry style to support her risqué nude coffee table book.

The supermodel collaborated with British photographer Rankin on a high-fashion nude tome titled “Heidi Klum by Rankin,” which features an edgy collection of nude and semi-nude pictorials.

Heidi Klum by Rankin, heidi klum, rankin, book, model, photos, nude, naked, saint laurent, paris skinny pumps Heidi Klum wears Saint Laurent’s Paris Skinny pumps ($595) in Cologne, Germany, and presents her risqué new book “Heidi Klum by Rankin.” REX Shutterstock

Klum kicked off a promo tour on Friday in a pair of blue suede shoes in Cologne, Germany, at a book store launch alongside the photographer. She had on a plunging black mini dress by Redemption teamed with bold blue Saint Laurent’s Paris Skinny pumps.

The shoes feature a suede upper and pointy-toe profile on a 4.25-inch stiletto heel. They’re available for $595 on Nordstrom.com.

Heidi Klum by Rankin, heidi klum, rankin, book, casadei, sandals, feet, model, photos, nude, naked Heidi Klum wears black sandals in Paris at a Supra store. REX Shutterstock

Later in the day she held a presentation in Paris at a Supra store wearing a black coat dress with matching patent leather sandals. Klum promoted the book along with a new capsule collection with the sportswear brand.

The Heidi Klum x Supra collab features an illustration of her nude silhouette on the label’s hats, skateboards and apparel.

The next day Klum was in London wearing a black and silver Barbara Bui one-shoulder dress teamed with Casadei’s ivory and gold leather Blade sandals.

Heidi Klum by Rankin, heidi klum, rankin, book, casadei, sandals, feet, model, photos, nude, naked Heidi Klum wears Casadei’s ivory and gold leather Blade sandals ($677) in London and presents her risqué new book “Heidi Klum by Rankin.” REX Shutterstock
Heidi Klum by Rankin, heidi klum, rankin, book, casadei, sandals, feet, model, photos, nude, naked Heidi Klum wears Casadei’s ivory and gold leather Blade sandals ($677) in London and presents her risqué new book “Heidi Klum by Rankin.” REX Shutterstock

The Italian footwear features an ankle strap and a soaring 5-inch stiletto heel. The shoes are available for $677  on Farfetch.com.

Click through the gallery to see more of Heidi’s promotional tour style. 