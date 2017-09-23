Heidi Klum Shines in Fringed Minidress & Silver Sandals at iHeart Radio Festival

Heidi Klum poses at the iHeart Radio Festival on Sept. 22. Rex Shutterstock

Heidi Klum may be in her mid-40s, but the supermodel is not letting her age get in the way when it comes to red carpet style.

Klum wore a fringed gold minidress with silver, star-embellished sandals on the first day of the iHeart Radio Festival yesterday, flaunting her long, toned legs.

Heidi Klum wears a gold fringed dress and star-embellished sandals at the iHeart Radio Music Festival Sept. 22. Rex Shutterstock

Klum’s fringed dress takes major inspiration from 1920s flappers, and the “Project Runway” hostess’ blond locks, styled straight and hanging loose, nearly blended into the fringe. The star accessorized with minimal jewelry, opting for just thin hoop earrings that matched both her hair and her dress.

As far as footwear goes, Klum stepped out in Chiara Ferragni sandals, embellished with shiny silver and gold stars.

A closer look at the star-covered Chiara Ferragni sandals Heidi Klum wore on the red carpet at the iHeart Radio Festival on Sept. 22. Rex Shutterstock

The Italian-made sandals feature a 4.25-inch heels and an ankle strap for a tighter grip around the ankle and ball of the foot.

Chiara Ferragni Star Sandals, $938 $375; shopbop.com

Klum just wrapped up the latest season of “America’s Got Talent,” a show for which she serves as host. Now, the singer is attending the iHeart Radio Festival, a two-day music festival held annually in Las Vegas that this year features performances from Miley Cyrus, Lorde and more.

